Milwaukee teen reported missing, police ask for help to locate her

Milwaukee police are investigating a missing persons report for 17-year-old Marquita Haines.

Haines was last seen near 42nd and Roosevelt in Milwaukee around 2 p.m. on Monday, May 17. Officials say she left her residence – and did not return.

Haines is described as a female, African American, 5’6" tall, weighing 200 pounds, with black braided hair and brown eyes. It is not known what she was wearing.

Anyone with any information on Marquita’s whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272.