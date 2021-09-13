Milwaukee teen fatally shot on city's north side

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed shortly after midnight Monday near Sherman and Burleigh, Milwaukee police say.

The victim was located at the scene and was unable to be revived by first responders.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

