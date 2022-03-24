Milwaukee teen charged as adult in pursuit

Dy'quawn Tutwiler, 16, of Milwaukee, has been charged as an adult with one count of eluding police following a pursuit Sunday afternoon on the city's northwest side.

Police were called to the area near 82nd and Custer around 1:30 p.m. for a number of reckless drivers driving on sidewalks. There, they spotted a Kia Sportage that had been reported stolen from a nearby Sam's Club an hour earlier.

Police tried to stop the car near 77th and Grantosa when the driver took off at a high rate of speed. Police gave chase but was quickly terminated when the car drove into oncoming traffic near 82nd and Grantosa.

The vehicle was found later that day near 83rd and Medford. Police saw Tutwiler walking but ran off before officers could stop him, a complaint said.

The following day, Tutwiler was in another car pulled over by police. In the car, a long screwdriver often used to break into locked vehicles was located inside the vehicle.

Officers recognized him and arrested him. Police found a second screwdriver in his pocket.

In a Mirandized interview, Tutwiler admitted to stealing the car from Sam's Club, driving recklessly and evading police both in the car and on foot. He also stated this was the first car he has stolen and the first time he had been in a police chase.

If convicted, he could face up to three and a half years in prison and be fined up to $10,000.

