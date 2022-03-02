Milwaukee teen accused; possessed handgun at school, complaint says

article

17-year-old Ricardo Gaytan of Milwaukee faces multiple charges for allegedly having a gun at Milwaukee Hamilton High School. Gaytan faces the following criminal counts:

Possession of a firearm on grounds of a school

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18

Carrying a concealed weapon

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to Milwaukee Hamilton High School on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 24 for a subject with a gun complaint.

The officers spoke with the school safety officer who reported "he confiscated a firearm from a student named Ricardo Gaytan," the complaint says. The school safety officer say "another student told him the defendant had a firearm in his pocket." That firearm was located in Gaytan's left pocket.

The complaint says the firearm recovered had a single round in the chamber, but the magazine was empty. The weapon had no serial number. It was also noted that Gaytan was not allowed to possess a dangerous weapon as he was 17 years old -- and he did not have a concealed carry permit.

Gaytan made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Feb. 27. Cash bond was set at $2,500. Gaytan is due back in court for a preliminary hearing for March 15.

