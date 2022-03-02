Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee teen accused; possessed handgun at school, complaint says

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 3:13PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Ricardo Gaytan

MILWAUKEE - 17-year-old Ricardo Gaytan of Milwaukee faces multiple charges for allegedly having a gun at Milwaukee Hamilton High School. Gaytan faces the following criminal counts: 

  • Possession of a firearm on grounds of a school
  • Possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18
  • Carrying a concealed weapon

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to Milwaukee Hamilton High School on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 24 for a subject with a gun complaint.

The officers spoke with the school safety officer who reported "he confiscated a firearm from a student named Ricardo Gaytan," the complaint says. The school safety officer say "another student told him the defendant had a firearm in his pocket." That firearm was located in Gaytan's left pocket.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The complaint says the firearm recovered had a single round in the chamber, but the magazine was empty. The weapon had no serial number. It was also noted that Gaytan was not allowed to possess a dangerous weapon as he was 17 years old -- and he did not have a concealed carry permit.

Gaytan made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Feb. 27. Cash bond was set at $2,500. Gaytan is due back in court for a preliminary hearing for March 15.

Milwaukee fires coach Pat Baldwin after 5 losing seasons
article

Milwaukee fires coach Pat Baldwin after 5 losing seasons

Milwaukee fired coach Pat Baldwin on Wednesday, one day after a first-round loss in the Horizon League Tournament concluded his fifth straight losing season.

MU Law Poll: Most Wisconsin voters undecided for August primary
article

MU Law Poll: Most Wisconsin voters undecided for August primary

A new Marquette University Law School Poll released on Wednesday, March 2 finds 51% of registered Wisconsin voters do not know who they will vote for in the August primary.

Milwaukee seeks to recruit future police officers

The City of Milwaukee is opening the opportunity to apply to be a police officer.



 