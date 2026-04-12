article

The Brief A Milwaukee man, arrested after a two-hour standoff with police, is now charged. Prosecutors accuse him of strangulation and child abuse, among other crimes. Court filings said a 6-year-old was inside the home during the standoff.



A Milwaukee man is accused of choking a woman and pointing a gun at her in front of two children before engaging in a two-hour standoff with police earlier this month.

In court:

Court records show Tracy Suggs, 24, is charged with five felonies – including strangulation and child abuse – and three misdemeanors. He's being held in the Milwaukee County Jail on $50,000 bond.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The backstory:

Milwaukee police were called to a home near 10th and Hadley on April 3. A criminal complaint said a 24-year-old woman told officers that Suggs had grabbed her by her shirt collar and slammed her against a refrigerator, causing her to lose consciousness.

Tactical situation due to standoff near 10th and Hadley (April 3, 2026)

Court filings said the woman blacked out and woke up on the kitchen floor. She then grabbed her 5-year-old daughter and ran out of the house to her car, yelling for her 6-year-old son to follow her. Suggs then began to walk to the car with a gun in his hand, and she drove off – leaving the 6-year-old behind.

When police arrived and tried to speak to Suggs, prosecutors said he refused to open the door. A tactical team was brought in, leading to a standoff and "barricaded subject call" as Suggs refused to comply with officers' orders to come out – though he did at times go in and out of the house with a gun. Suggs eventually went outside and was arrested after approximately two hours, and officers found a gun inside the home. The 6-year-old was inside during the standoff.