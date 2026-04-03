Milwaukee domestic violence incident, tactical situation; man arrested

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The Brief Milwaukee police arrested a man after a standoff on Friday, April 3. It started with officers conducting a welfare check, then learning that a domestic violence incident had happened. Officers tried to make contact with the suspect, who refused to leave the home. He eventually surrendered to police after several hours.



One person was arrested following a tactical situation involving Milwaukee police on Friday, April 3.

Incident details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 11 a.m., officers responded to a welfare check in the area of 10th and Hadley.

When officers got there, they determined a domestic violence incident had happened and attempted to make contact with the suspect. The suspect refused to come out, a tactical setup was created, and negotiators also responded.

After several hours, the suspect, a 24-year-old man, surrendered and was arrested without further incident.

Police arrested a person at the scene

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.