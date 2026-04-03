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Milwaukee domestic violence incident, tactical situation; man arrested

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Published  April 3, 2026 3:15pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Scene near 10th and Hadley

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police arrested a man after a standoff on Friday, April 3.
    • It started with officers conducting a welfare check, then learning that a domestic violence incident had happened.
    • Officers tried to make contact with the suspect, who refused to leave the home. He eventually surrendered to police after several hours.

MILWAUKEE - One person was arrested following a tactical situation involving Milwaukee police on Friday, April 3.

Incident details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 11 a.m., officers responded to a welfare check in the area of 10th and Hadley.

When officers got there, they determined a domestic violence incident had happened and attempted to make contact with the suspect. The suspect refused to come out, a tactical setup was created, and negotiators also responded. 

After several hours, the suspect, a 24-year-old man, surrendered and was arrested without further incident.

Police arrested a person at the scene

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. FOX6 crews also went to the scene.

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