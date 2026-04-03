Milwaukee domestic violence incident, tactical situation; man arrested
MILWAUKEE - One person was arrested following a tactical situation involving Milwaukee police on Friday, April 3.
Incident details
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 11 a.m., officers responded to a welfare check in the area of 10th and Hadley.
When officers got there, they determined a domestic violence incident had happened and attempted to make contact with the suspect. The suspect refused to come out, a tactical setup was created, and negotiators also responded.
After several hours, the suspect, a 24-year-old man, surrendered and was arrested without further incident.
Police arrested a person at the scene
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. FOX6 crews also went to the scene.