Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra COVID policy: No masks required

Bradley Symphony Center article

Bradley Symphony Center

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (MSO) announced on Tuesday, March 8 that it will no longer require guests at the Bradley Symphony Center to wear masks and show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test. 

Officials say this policy change starts Friday, March 11 – and is in accordance with the changes to the Cityof Milwaukee and CDC guidelines.

In a Facebook post, the MSO indicated it "will continue to monitor CDC and City of Milwaukee COVID notifications and will adjust these guidelines if, when, and where appropriate." 

Learn more information about MSO venue policies.

