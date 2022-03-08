Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra COVID policy: No masks required

article

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (MSO) announced on Tuesday, March 8 that it will no longer require guests at the Bradley Symphony Center to wear masks and show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Officials say this policy change starts Friday, March 11 – and is in accordance with the changes to the Cityof Milwaukee and CDC guidelines.

In a Facebook post, the MSO indicated it "will continue to monitor CDC and City of Milwaukee COVID notifications and will adjust these guidelines if, when, and where appropriate."

