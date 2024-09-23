Milwaukee SUV crash into We Energies substation fence

The Brief An SUV with kids on board crashed into a fence at a Milwaukee We Energies substation. The kids were pulled to safety by people working nearby. No power equipment was damaged, and the wreck did not cause any power outages.



An SUV carrying children slammed into a We Energies property on Milwaukee's northwest side on Monday, Sept. 23. Kids inside the SUV escaped to safety thanks to help from some people working nearby.

The wreck happened near Appleton and Hampton.

SUV crash at We Energies substation near Appleton and Hampton, Milwaukee

"I just heard a loud boom. And then coming running over and all of a sudden, people were screaming, my kids, my kids. So I hop on, and we pull out two, 3 (or) 4-year-old kids in the car," said Anthony Arends, who helped the kids escape the crash.

A grandmother of the kids told FOX6 News the children are OK.

FOX6 News obtained surveillance video of this incident. You can see the SUV start to swerve into the grass. Then, somehow it hit the guardrail and tore through a fence at a We Energies substation.

SUV crash at We Energies substation near Appleton and Hampton, Milwaukee

The utility company told FOX6 News none of the power equipment was damaged – and did not cause any power outages.

SUV crash at We Energies substation near Appleton and Hampton, Milwaukee

The mother of the children was the driver – and not willing to talk with FOX6 News on camera. Off camera, she said she recently bought the SUV – and said it felt like it had some mechanical issue and she lost control.

MPD arrested the driver and cited her for a license violation.

Police and firefighters were on the scene.