Milwaukee Summer Youth Internship Program; applications accepted

Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced on Monday, Feb. 14 that applications are now being accepted for the Milwaukee Summer Youth Internship Program (SYIP).

The SYIP provides local youth with employment and life skills, and helps them meet educational, job readiness, and career exploration goals.

After two years of virtual programming, the SYIP is once again offering paid, in-person positions with City government and local businesses for high school-aged young people in Milwaukee.

This summer, approximately 130 slots will be available in the SYIP for eligible youth (Milwaukee residents ages 16-19). Application information is available now at milwaukee.gov/syip.

