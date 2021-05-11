Milwaukee summer school, learning gap to be addressed in class

Summer school can be a drag for some students, but some Milwaukee charter schools are planning to make it fun and unique, trying to address more than just a learning gap from the coronavirus pandemic.

"It’s amazing to be able to interact with people," said Carlos Medina. "My grades have completely turned around

Medina is like many students who suffered this school year during COVID.

"I was failing almost all of my classes," said Medina. "Being virtual was an absolute struggle.

For that very reason, Sherry Tolkan with Seeds of Health charter schools said they are taking a unique approach with summer school.

"Seeds of Health is excited to address the lack of learning through the Learning in Concert Series," she said.

The new program addresses academic needs and much more, starting with grade-level reading and math.

"It will be taught in a fun and innovative way through courses such as math is easy as 1, 2, 3 for younger students," said Tolkan.

Additional courses will integrate social and emotional learning like LEGO robotics and gardening, and sports and action and taekwondo. Leaders said the curriculum will bring the joy back to learning -- even for those in high school.

"There’s an English course that explores the city of Milwaukee," said Tolkan. "There’s American history through film. There’s nature identification through science including outdoor hiking. We have photography, upcycling, summer fitness."

With credit recovery classes and more, the mixture of non-traditional classes will give kids an outlet while they catch up.

"It’s really important for students to feel good about themselves and feel accomplished," said Tolkan.