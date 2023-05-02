Milwaukee 'Summer in the City;' free events for downtown in summer 2023

article

Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 announced on Tuesday, May 2 it will welcome the return of summer with a "Summer in the City" campaign.

A news release says "Summer in the City" will highlight free events in Downtown Milwaukee coordinated by Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 and partner organizations. At the center of the campaign will be two weekly concert series – PNC presents Tunes@Noon and Heart(beats) of the City powered by MGIC – Downtown Employee Appreciation Week and a new roller-skating event.

Red Arrow Park’s ice rink will be reimagined as a community roller-skating rink for Summer Spinz. The event series is set to roll out at Red Arrow Park every third Friday in June, July and August from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and includes free lessons from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., family hour from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., nightly DJ sets, and food trucks. Presented by Roll Train MKE and Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, the monthly series will include a Pride Night theme on Friday, June 16 with DJ Shawna, official DJ and producer for the Milwaukee Bucks, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Additional details for Friday, July 21 and Friday, August 18 will be announced soon.

Among the returning summer favorites for Downtown’s workforce are Heart(beats) of the City powered by MGIC, PNC presents Tunes@Noon and Downtown Employee Appreciation Week. Heart(beats) of the City powered by MGIC makes a comeback every Wednesday at 12 p.m., June 7 – August 30 at Red Arrow Park. PNC presents Tunes@Noon will return every Thursday at 12 p.m., June 1 – August 31 in 411 East Wisconsin Center's courtyard. Downtown Employee Appreciation Week, a one-of-a-kind spirit week, will unfold August 14 – 18 with daily lunchtime giveaways, office challenge games and unique after-hours events.

Summer performance schedule

Tunes@Noon, Thursdays, June 1 – Aug. 31 from noon to 1 p.m. (Courtyard of 411 East Wisconsin Center)

June 1 – Zach Pietrini

June 8 – Allison Mahal

June 15 – Alyssia Dominguez

June 22 – Jon Hintz

June 29 – Donna Woodall Group

July 6 – Catelyn Picco

July 13 – MetroFern

July 20 – Navy Band Great Lakes

July 27 – Frogwater

August 3 – The Hintz Brothers

August 10 – Marr’Lo Parada

August 17 – Joe Wray

August 24 – Dirty Boogie

August 31 – Donna Woodall Group

Heart(beats) of the City, Wednesdays, June 7 – Aug. 30, from noon to 1 p.m. (Red Arrow Park)

June 7 – Amileigha & Jeremy of Rebel Grace

June 14 – MetroFern

June 21 – Betsy Ade & the Well Known Strangers

June 28 – Zach Pietrini Band

July 5 – No Show – Happy 4th of July!

July 12 – Alyssia Dominguez

July 19 – Jenny Thiel Group

July 26 – Kuf Knotz & Christine Elise

August 2 – Brewtown Beat

August 9 – Extra Crispy Brass Band

August 14: Downtown Employee Appreciation Week Special Edition – Rob Knapp & the Soul Patrol

August 23 – Failure to Launch

August 30 – Donna Woodall Group

The "Summer in the City" webpage will host summer event listings in and around downtown Milwaukee. Featured events range from Jazz in the Park, Summer Solstice Yoga, Pridefest, the Milwaukee Night Market, Lakefront Festival of Art, the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival, and so much more.