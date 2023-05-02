Milwaukee 'Summer in the City;' free events for downtown in summer 2023
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 announced on Tuesday, May 2 it will welcome the return of summer with a "Summer in the City" campaign.
A news release says "Summer in the City" will highlight free events in Downtown Milwaukee coordinated by Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 and partner organizations. At the center of the campaign will be two weekly concert series – PNC presents Tunes@Noon and Heart(beats) of the City powered by MGIC – Downtown Employee Appreciation Week and a new roller-skating event.
Red Arrow Park’s ice rink will be reimagined as a community roller-skating rink for Summer Spinz. The event series is set to roll out at Red Arrow Park every third Friday in June, July and August from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and includes free lessons from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., family hour from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., nightly DJ sets, and food trucks. Presented by Roll Train MKE and Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, the monthly series will include a Pride Night theme on Friday, June 16 with DJ Shawna, official DJ and producer for the Milwaukee Bucks, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Additional details for Friday, July 21 and Friday, August 18 will be announced soon.
Among the returning summer favorites for Downtown’s workforce are Heart(beats) of the City powered by MGIC, PNC presents Tunes@Noon and Downtown Employee Appreciation Week. Heart(beats) of the City powered by MGIC makes a comeback every Wednesday at 12 p.m., June 7 – August 30 at Red Arrow Park. PNC presents Tunes@Noon will return every Thursday at 12 p.m., June 1 – August 31 in 411 East Wisconsin Center's courtyard. Downtown Employee Appreciation Week, a one-of-a-kind spirit week, will unfold August 14 – 18 with daily lunchtime giveaways, office challenge games and unique after-hours events.
Summer performance schedule
Tunes@Noon, Thursdays, June 1 – Aug. 31 from noon to 1 p.m. (Courtyard of 411 East Wisconsin Center)
- June 1 – Zach Pietrini
- June 8 – Allison Mahal
- June 15 – Alyssia Dominguez
- June 22 – Jon Hintz
- June 29 – Donna Woodall Group
- July 6 – Catelyn Picco
- July 13 – MetroFern
- July 20 – Navy Band Great Lakes
- July 27 – Frogwater
- August 3 – The Hintz Brothers
- August 10 – Marr’Lo Parada
- August 17 – Joe Wray
- August 24 – Dirty Boogie
- August 31 – Donna Woodall Group
Heart(beats) of the City, Wednesdays, June 7 – Aug. 30, from noon to 1 p.m. (Red Arrow Park)
- June 7 – Amileigha & Jeremy of Rebel Grace
- June 14 – MetroFern
- June 21 – Betsy Ade & the Well Known Strangers
- June 28 – Zach Pietrini Band
- July 5 – No Show – Happy 4th of July!
- July 12 – Alyssia Dominguez
- July 19 – Jenny Thiel Group
- July 26 – Kuf Knotz & Christine Elise
- August 2 – Brewtown Beat
- August 9 – Extra Crispy Brass Band
- August 14: Downtown Employee Appreciation Week Special Edition – Rob Knapp & the Soul Patrol
- August 23 – Failure to Launch
- August 30 – Donna Woodall Group
The "Summer in the City" webpage will host summer event listings in and around downtown Milwaukee. Featured events range from Jazz in the Park, Summer Solstice Yoga, Pridefest, the Milwaukee Night Market, Lakefront Festival of Art, the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival, and so much more.