‘Milwaukee Style and Substance' utilizes barbers for violence prevention

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said the city's newest crime fighters may come armed with a pair of scissors.

City leaders are hoping to empower barbers and stylists with the tools to prevent violence.

The new effort is aimed at training employees to steer their customers away from violence and share accurate information.

Mayor Johnson said barbers and stylists are known for having an open ear and gaining the trust of their clients.

"So we're launching a new initiative called ‘Milwaukee Style and Substance’ in preventing and stopping crime in our neighborhoods. We rely on police for enforcement. While this is important, we must also make sure that we invest in preventative strategies, too," said Johnson.

Mayor Johnson said the goal is to help customers resolve disputes, refer people for counseling or connect them to resources to address food or housing insecurity.