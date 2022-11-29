Milwaukee students' new winter coats; gift from Bucks' Khris Middleton

Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton and UnitedHealthcare provided students from Lancaster Elementary School with new winter coats on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

"I’m excited to be here," Middleton said. "Just knowing that I can help out in anyway just by a simple gesture by giving a kid a coat who may not have a coat or who may have one but just as another option to go to. But just to make sure these kids stay warm walking to school, on the playground playing outside is a huge thing out here."

A $20,000 UnitedHealthcare grant to the Dreambuilders Foundation funded the purchase of the new coats along with additional winter clothing items (gloves, hats, scarves). Middleton was on hand at the school to support the initiative and was joined by employee volunteers from UnitedHealthcare who will distribute the coats and clothing items to students inside the school’s gymnasium.

This event is part of Middleton’s "12 Days of Khrismas" holiday initiative where he participates in 12 different acts of service with various people and community organizations in Wisconsin, Louisiana and South Carolina.

Khris Middleton

"We all want to help each other, we all try to be as great as we can and we’re not just basketball players we see our community, we see different ways that we can help, different ways that we can be apart of it. I think this is a simple way to do that with this coat drive," Middleton said. "Just the giving back. Growing up the holidays was always about family and finding ways to help others."

A news release says this is also the fourth year Middleton is partnering with UnitedHealthcare to distribute winter coats with Milwaukee school children.

