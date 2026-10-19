The Brief An MPS teacher is accused of sexually assaulting two students and trying to assault a third. The district attorney's office charged 28-year-old Antonio Kitchens with three felonies. MPS said school staff immediately contacted school resource officers.



A Milwaukee Public Schools teacher, arrested last week, is accused of sexually assaulting two students and trying to assault a third.

Charges filed

In court:

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged Antonio Kitchens, 28, with two counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff and one count of attempted sexual assault of a student by school staff. He appeared in court on Monday, and a commissioner set cash bond at $25,000.

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What's next:

Kitchens is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 26. At the time the criminal complaint was filed against him on Oct. 18, police were investigating leads for two additional victims.

Antonio Kitchens

Sexual assault investigation

The backstory:

A criminal complaint said the attempted sexual assault took place in May 2026, followed by one sexual assault in June 2026 and another in early October 2026. Milwaukee police identified the victims as three 17-year-old students.

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A criminal complaint said all three victims provided similar statements. They each described a scenario in which they were alone with their teacher, Kitchens, in a Rufus King International High School auditorium. They said Kitchens would hold a laptop and set the laptop on their lap while keeping his hand underneath it, using the back of his hand to touch them inappropriately over their clothes while going over schoolwork.

Dig deeper:

Court filings said Kitchens was the band and drumline teacher at Rufus King International High School and had been there for three or four years. Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction records show he's been a licensed teacher since 2020.

MPS responds

What they're saying:

MPS confirmed a Rufus King International High School staff member "allegedly touched students inappropriately," and school staff immediately contacted the school resource officers in the building and alerted Child Protective Services.

After the arrest, Milwaukee Public Schools sent a message to Rufus King International High School staff and families. The school's principal, Doreen Badillo, wrote that the teacher's behavior was "absolutely unacceptable" and that the teacher was not "currently working in the school." The message also said the school was providing support for students.

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