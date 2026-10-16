The Brief A Milwaukee teacher was arrested for the suspected sexual assault of three students. MPS confirmed a Rufus King International High School staff member "allegedly touched students inappropriately." Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.



A Milwaukee Public Schools teacher was arrested for the suspected sexual assault of three students on Thursday, Oct. 15.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the sexual assault was reported at around 12:45 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrested a teacher, identified as a 28-year-old man, for the alleged sexual assault of three 17-year-old students.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

MPS confirmed a Rufus King International High School staff member "allegedly touched students inappropriately," and school staff immediately contacted the school resource officers in the building and alerted Child Protective Services.

What we don't know:

MPD said the investigation remains active, and criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. The suspect has not been identified at this time.

Featured article

What they're saying:

The following message was sent to Rufus King International High School families and staff on Thursday, MPS said.

Dear Rufus King International High School Staff and Families,

We continue to take action to keep our school a safe and welcoming place, and I want to update you about a serious situation.

Today, we received a report that a staff member allegedly touched students inappropriately. The behavior reported to us is absolutely unacceptable, and we will take all appropriate action. We immediately contacted the Milwaukee Police Department school resource officers (SROs) in our building, and alerted Child Protective Services. This individual is not currently working in the school. Beyond any police action, we are conducting our own investigation, including a Title IX investigation.

In addition to responding when we receive a serious report such as this one, we also proactively require all staff to complete annual training, including training tied to Wisconsin’s anti-grooming laws and Title IX, which prohibits prohibit sex discrimination, sexual harassment, and sexual violence in educational programs and activities. Please know that any Title IX concerns across the school district can be reported using this form.

We will be providing support to the students involved. We know that this event may be upsetting for others as well. If your child needs assistance, please contact the school office to be connected to the school counselor, nurse, psychologist, or social worker.

If you have any questions, please contact the school office at (414) 267-0700.

Sincerely,

Doreen Badillo

Principal

Rufus King International High School