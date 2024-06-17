Milwaukee fire, 20th and Mitchell, 2 buildings damaged

Firefighters on Monday morning, June 17 responded to the scene of a structure fire on Milwaukee's south side.

Crews were called to the area of 20th and Mitchell shortly before 3 a.m. The fire damaged two buildings.

Milwaukee structure fire, 20th and Mitchell

"Given the humidity today and the heat we experienced the past two days, it is also very taxing on the firefighters. They performed excellent today, top-notch," said Battalion Fire Chief Robert Hartung. "We were able to knock down the bulk of the fire very quickly to prevent it from spreading further."

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Milwaukee structure fire, 20th and Mitchell

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.