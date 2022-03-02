Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee streetcar: Regular hours, service beginning March 7

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Hop streetcar in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The Hop, Milwaukee's streetcar, is returning to normal service schedules beginning Monday, March 7, officials said.

Streetcars have been operating on a slightly reduced schedule since Dec. 27, 2021 due to COVID impacts on streetcar staffing.

Beginning Monday, the Hop’s schedule will follow these service times:

  • Monday through Friday: 5 a.m. - 12 a.m.
  • Saturday: 7 a.m. - 12 a.m.
  • Sunday: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A news release says streetcar riders can plan their trips by seeing the real-time positions of the streetcars and exploring destinations or parking options along the route. The Transloc app also provides real-time streetcar information and can be accessed via thehopmke.com/real-time-app

Learn more information about The Hop.

Kenosha Walmart disorderly conduct charges: Racine woman accused
article

Kenosha Walmart disorderly conduct charges: Racine woman accused

A 42-year-old Racine woman is now charged in connection with an incident that was captured on video at a Kenosha Walmart.

Violence prevention: Milwaukee receives $8.4M from state
article

Violence prevention: Milwaukee receives $8.4M from state

State officials announced $8.4 million previously allocated to the city of Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention was officially released following approval by the Milwaukee Common Council. 

Wisconsin budget surplus, education investment urged

Businesses and education leaders in southeastern Wisconsin are pushing the state legislature to invest in education.