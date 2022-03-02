Milwaukee streetcar: Regular hours, service beginning March 7

article

The Hop, Milwaukee's streetcar, is returning to normal service schedules beginning Monday, March 7, officials said.

Streetcars have been operating on a slightly reduced schedule since Dec. 27, 2021 due to COVID impacts on streetcar staffing.

Beginning Monday, the Hop’s schedule will follow these service times:

Monday through Friday: 5 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Sunday: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

A news release says streetcar riders can plan their trips by seeing the real-time positions of the streetcars and exploring destinations or parking options along the route. The Transloc app also provides real-time streetcar information and can be accessed via thehopmke.com/real-time-app.

