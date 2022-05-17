Milwaukee's Storm the Bastille run/walk returns for 2022

article

Milwaukee's Storm the Bastille Run/Walk returns in-person for the first time since 2019 the opening night of Bastille Days – Thursday, July 14.

A news release says as many as 5,000 runners and walkers from across the area can expect the same great 5K route through Downtown Milwaukee and the Historic Third Ward. Volunteers from Associated Bank will support the run/walk and provide water halfway through the race and at the finish.

Race registration includes a Storm the Bastille T-Shirt & Bib. Early Bird registration for $25 runs through May 31 at runsignup.com/stormthebastille5k. Registrants can opt to donate additional funds to restore the Eiffel Tower, so it can return next year for Bastille Days 40th Anniversary. New this year - the race will be timed by Silver Circle Sports Events.

The event commemorates the storming of the Bastille, the 18th-century French prison that sparked the French Revolution. Some runners embrace the theme by dressing up in creative French outfits. Runners can expect a variety of festival entertainment before, during, and after the race.

This run is part of Bastille Days, Milwaukee’s popular French festival, which is held in Milwaukee’s Cathedral Square Park downtown. The free four-day bash attracts over 250,000 visitors annually.