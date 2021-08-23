Milwaukee store robbery, employee assaulted, 2 wanted

article

Milwaukee police need help identifying a man and woman wanted in connection with a robbery that happened Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 11 at a store near 12th and Mitchell.

According to police, the man and woman entered the store and removed property without paying. When confronted by an employee, the man assaulted that worker before the two fled in a vehicle.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

They are described as follows:

Black man, 30 years of age, thin build. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and black tennis shoes.

Black woman, 30 years of age, heavy build. She was last seen wearing the blue T-shirt she put on over a white tank top she was originally wearing when she entered the store, multi-colored shorts and a white Adidas hat.

The vehicle was described as a 2021 Silver Honda Civic with damage to the back bumper on the passenger's side.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7222 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.