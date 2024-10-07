Milwaukee standoff: Man deceased struck by officer's gunfire, officials say

article

The Brief The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said a man found deceased inside a residence near 68th and Hope late last week was struck by an officer's gunfire. Video of the incident will be released to the public in the coming days. The officer involved in this incident has been placed on administrative duty.



The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office announced on Monday, Oct. 7 that a man who was found deceased inside a residence near 68th and Hope after an hours-long standoff was struck by an officer's gunfire.

The medical examiner indicated to FOX6 News that this death is being investigated as a homicide, not a suicide.

Officials say video related to this incident will be released in the coming days in accordance with standard operating procedure.

Case details

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, in a news conference on Friday, said officers responded to a report of a shooting around 8:30 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived at the scene, they spotted three people fleeing a home – jumping off a second-story porch. One of the three had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and officers moved all three to safety.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Moments later, police said the suspect came out of the home on the second-story porch. He had a gun. Officers ordered the suspect to drop the gun, but MPD said the suspect did not comply. An officer then shot at the suspect, and the man went back into the residence.

68th and Hope, Milwaukee

A tactical enforcement unit later entered the home and found the suspect, a 33-year-old man, dead from a gunshot wound. Officials said the suspect's gun was recovered next to him.

The person who suffered multiple gunshot wounds is 33 years old and was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Nobody else was shot.

The officer who fired his weapon was identified as a 28-year-old with more than three years of service with MPD, Norman said. The officer has been placed on administrative duty.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team will be investigating the incident with the Brookfield Police Department as the lead agency.