Milwaukee stabbing, 25th and Hope; victim attacked inside home

Published  September 10, 2025 7:05am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Wednesday morning, Sept. 10.
    • The suspect entered the victim's home, attacked the victim, and fled the scene.
    • No arrests have been made.

MILWAUKEE - One person was injured after a stabbing in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, Sept. 10. 

What we know:

According to police, a 45-year-old was stabbed near 25th and Hope around 2:19 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

A known suspect entered the victim's house, attacked the victim, and fled the scene, police say.

Milwaukee police are searching for the suspect. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

