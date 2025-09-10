Milwaukee stabbing, 25th and Hope; victim attacked inside home

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Wednesday morning, Sept. 10. The suspect entered the victim's home, attacked the victim, and fled the scene. No arrests have been made.



One person was injured after a stabbing in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, Sept. 10.

What we know:

According to police, a 45-year-old was stabbed near 25th and Hope around 2:19 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A known suspect entered the victim's house, attacked the victim, and fled the scene, police say.

Milwaukee police are searching for the suspect.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.