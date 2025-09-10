Milwaukee stabbing, 25th and Hope; victim attacked inside home
MILWAUKEE - One person was injured after a stabbing in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, Sept. 10.
What we know:
According to police, a 45-year-old was stabbed near 25th and Hope around 2:19 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
A known suspect entered the victim's house, attacked the victim, and fled the scene, police say.
Milwaukee police are searching for the suspect.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.