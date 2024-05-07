Milwaukee stabbing; man pulled folding knife on victim, complaint says

article

A 73-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of stabbing a person at a bus stop. The accused is Lugene Mitchell – who faces a charge of substantial battery.

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to 27th and Wisconsin on Friday, April 5 for a stabbing.

Officers and Milwaukee firefighters arrived on the scene and located the victim. The victim said he was stabbed in the stomach by someone at the bus stop. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

When investigators went to the hospital to get more information from the stabbing victim, they learned the alleged stabber was playing loud music from a portable speaker at the bus stop at 27th and Wisconsin. When the victim made a comment about the loud music, the man later identified as the defendant, took exception to this and took a swing at the victim. He then said, "'I have something for you.' He dug into his backpack, took out a black and gray box and then opened the box. Inside the box was a folding knife. The person then used this knife to stab (the victim) in the stomach. The stabber then got on the purple line to leave," the complaint says.

On Thursday, May 2, officers went to the same bus stop to search for the stabbing suspect. They saw a person who fit the description -- and the victim confirmed it was the same person. Officers approached the suspect, Lugene Mitchell. He was arrested, the complaint says. Inside the defendant's backpack, they found a 'black box which contained a silver folding knife," the complaint says.

When Mitchell was questioned about what happened in early April, he said the victim was "'crowding his space' so he stabbed him. He said he was sorry, and he knew what he did was wrong," the complaint says.

Mitchell made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Monday, May 6. Cash bond was set at $2,000.