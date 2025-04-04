Milwaukee stabbing; 91st and Carmen, 1 wounded, no arrests

article

One person was injured in a stabbing in Milwaukee on Thursday night, April 3.

What we know:

Police say it happened around 10 p.m. near 91st and Carmen. The victim, a 36-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.