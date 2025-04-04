Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee stabbing; 91st and Carmen, 1 wounded, no arrests

Published  April 4, 2025 6:31am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Thursday, April 3.
    • It happened around 10 p.m. near 91st and Carmen.
    • Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in a stabbing in Milwaukee on Thursday night, April 3. 

What we know:

Police say it happened around 10 p.m. near 91st and Carmen. The victim, a 36-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

No arrests have been made. 

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

