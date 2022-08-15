Milwaukee south side domestic stabbing, teen, woman hurt

article

A Milwaukee boy and woman, ages 15 and 40, were seriously hurt in a domestic stabbing Monday morning, Aug. 15 near 6th and Orchard.

A Milwaukee man, 18, was arrested.

Neighbors told FOX6 News they heard a lot of loud arguing before police showed up around 9:30 a.m. They then saw a woman holding a towel to her face.

"I just heard screaming and arguing," said a longtime neighbor who didn't want to be identified due to safety concerns. "My dog kept barking and going crazy. Next thing you know, these sirens, fire trucks, police cars came, and I see some woman holding a white towel over the side of her face."

The victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition. The man who was arrested was also taken to the hospital for treatment of a minor cut. He is expected to face charges.

"That house is usually very quiet," the neighbor said. "I have never heard arguments coming from there, so this is shocking."

Police did not immediately disclose a motive, only saying this was a domestic dispute.

"I’m glad no one is going to die, but it’s scary," the neighbor said. "I’m really surprised. This neighborhood may have its problems, but I’ve never heard nothing like this."

