Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee stabbing; 40-year-old wounded near 22nd and Greenfield

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  August 25, 2024 10:54pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - A 40-year-old was stabbed near 22nd and Greenfield on Sunday evening, Aug. 25.

Milwaukee police say the stabbing happened shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday. 

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. 

Police are seeking an unknown stabber. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.