Milwaukee stabbing; 40-year-old wounded near 22nd and Greenfield
MILWAUKEE - A 40-year-old was stabbed near 22nd and Greenfield on Sunday evening, Aug. 25.
Milwaukee police say the stabbing happened shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police are seeking an unknown stabber.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.