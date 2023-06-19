Milwaukee stabbing, 35th and Concordia, man injured

article

A 54-year-old Milwaukee man was stabbed near 35th and Concordia on Sunday, June 18.

The Milwaukee police said the stabbing took place around 9 p.m.

Officials said that a person stabbed the victim during an argument. The victim asked for help near 9th and Ring. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police are looking for the person who stabbed him. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.