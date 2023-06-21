20th and Greenfield stabbing, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was stabbed during an argument on the city's south side early Wednesday morning, June 21.
It happened near 20th and Greenfield just before 2 a.m. Police said the 30-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.