20th and Greenfield stabbing, Milwaukee man wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was stabbed during an argument on the city's south side early Wednesday morning, June 21.

It happened near 20th and Greenfield just before 2 a.m. Police said the 30-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app. 