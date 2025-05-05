Milwaukee stabbing, 14-year-old wounded near 91st and Congress
MILWAUKEE - A 14-year-old was wounded in a stabbing in Milwaukee on Sunday, May 4. It happened around 4:30 p.m. near 91st and Congress.
What we know:
The teen was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
No arrests have been made.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
