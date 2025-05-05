Milwaukee stabbing, 14-year-old wounded near 91st and Congress

article

A 14-year-old was wounded in a stabbing in Milwaukee on Sunday, May 4. It happened around 4:30 p.m. near 91st and Congress.

What we know:

The teen was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

No arrests have been made.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.