Milwaukee stabbing, 14-year-old wounded near 91st and Congress

Published  May 5, 2025 9:19am CDT
    • Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Sunday, May 4. 
    • It happened around 4:30 p.m. near 91st and Congress. 
    • Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272. 

MILWAUKEE - A 14-year-old was wounded in a stabbing in Milwaukee on Sunday, May 4. It happened around 4:30 p.m. near 91st and Congress. 

What we know:

The teen was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. 

No arrests have been made. 

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

