Milwaukee stabbing; 1 wounded near 37th and Custer, no arrests

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Thursday night, Sept. 4. It happened around 7 p.m. near 37th and Custer. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.



One person was injured after a stabbing in Milwaukee on Thursday night, Sept. 4.

What we know:

According to police, a 21-year-old was stabbed near 37th and Custer around 7 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances that led up to the stabbing are under investigation.

Milwaukee police are searching for a known suspect.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.