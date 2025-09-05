Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee stabbing; 1 wounded near 37th and Custer, no arrests

Published  September 5, 2025 6:32am CDT
    • Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Thursday night, Sept. 4. 
    • It happened around 7 p.m. near 37th and Custer. 
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. 

MILWAUKEE - One person was injured after a stabbing in Milwaukee on Thursday night, Sept. 4.

What we know:

According to police, a 21-year-old was stabbed near 37th and Custer around 7 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

The circumstances that led up to the stabbing are under investigation.  

Milwaukee police are searching for a known suspect.  

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

