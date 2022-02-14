Milwaukee St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns after 2-year hiatus

article

The Shamrock Club of Wisconsin and Westown Association announced on Monday, Feb. 14 that the 54th Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, March 12 at noon.

The Parade steps off at North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (formerly Old World Third Street) and West Wisconsin Avenue ending at Water Street and Highland Avenue.

The Parade was canceled two days before it was scheduled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and postponed again in 2021 due to Milwaukee’s public gathering restrictions at the time.

This will also be the first parade in the city since the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade.

"Our hearts go out to the victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade. It is our intention to stage a safe event for our performers and guests, and we are working closely with city officials to review safety procedures for the event," said Mike Boyle, Shamrock Club of Wisconsin Parade Director.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies are set to perform at the Parade, where they will be honored along with other victims of the Waukesha tragedy. First responders will also be honored for their dedicated service throughout the pandemic.

The Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick’s Day Parade features over 120 units including Irish dance groups, pipe and drum corps, local celebrities and dignitaries and more. The Shamrock Club of Wisconsin has produced the parade since 1967.