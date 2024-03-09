Milwaukee St. Patrick's Day Parade, March 9

Milwaukee’s largest St. Patrick’s Day celebration, the 56th Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick’s Day Parade, returns to downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, March 9 at noon. FOX6's Spencer Tracy spent the morning at Mo's Irish Pub with all the details.

The parade steps off at N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and W. Wisconsin Avenue and travels through downtown’s entertainment districts, ending at Water Street and Highland Avenue.

Visit saintpatricksparade.org for more information on the festivities and to see photos from past Parades.