Milwaukee St. Francis Hospital labor/delivery closed; rally planned

A group of health care workers and nurses is hoping to save the labor and delivery unit at St. Francis. The unit was closed just before Christmas. A rally will be held Wednesday night, Jan. 4 in front of the home of one of Ascension Health Care's CEOs. Health care workers are hoping he hears them when they say that closing the unit was a bad idea.

The labor and delivery unit at S. Francis Hospital accepted its last patients Wednesday, Dec. 21. It was the only hospital where you could have a child on Milwaukee's south side.

Activists are worried this change will disproportionately impact minorities on the south side.

"Closing St. Francis basically gives no labor and delivery to the south side of Milwaukee at all," said Connie Smith, Wisconsin Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals.

Smith said the decision will also cut about 20 union jobs.

In a statement, an Ascension spokeswoman told FOX6 they are transitioning the services to the St. Mary's and the St. Joseph campuses, saying in part: "This consolidation ensures access to the most comprehensive labor, delivery and postpartum services to all Ascension Wisconsin moms and babies."

St. Mary's and St. Joe's are both between a 15- and 20-minute drive from St. Francis, depending on traffic.