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The Brief The Milwaukee DPW's one-time spring leaf cleanup is coming soon. The deadline to get leaves to the street is Sunday, March 15. Expected winter weather could impact when crews are able to collect leaves.



The deadline to get leaves to the street for Milwaukee's one-time spring leaf cleanup is Sunday, but this weekend's expected winter weather could impact when crews are able to collect them.

The latest:

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works said the weather will likely result in a snow operation. As soon as snow duties wrap up, crews will be out to complete a full cycle through the city to collect leaves.

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The deadline for residents to get leaves to the street is March 15. Weather permitting, the final leaf collection cycle is expected to begin on Monday, March 16.

The backstory:

Significant early snowfall and sustained cold temperatures interrupted the fall leaf collection season before it could be fully completed by its Nov. 30 deadline, the city said. Due to the conditions and the seasonal redeployment of equipment, it was not feasible to resume leaf collection until sustained warmer temperatures were in the forecast.

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The city said proper leaf collection helps reduce flooding and keep storm drains clear, protects water quality by keeping leaves out of local rivers and Lake Michigan, and makes streets safer and cleaner for walking, biking, and driving.

What you can do:

The DPW asks residents to clean up their curb areas, some of which were impacted by snow plowing through the winter. Leaves should be raked into the street with a one-foot gap from the curb.

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No service request is needed for leaves raked into the street.

Residents who prefer to bag their leaves in compostable paper lawn bags may do so, and DPW will collect them curbside during the one-time collection. Plastic bags will not be collected.

Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW)

To request curbside collection of paper-bagged leaves, the DPW said residents must submit a Leaf PickUp request online, use the MKEMobileAction app or call 414-286-CITY by March 15.

What's next:

The city said compostable paper lawn bags will also be accepted during Project Clean & Green, the cleanup effort that follows the spring leaf rake-out and begins in late April. Residents will receive service on their regular garbage collection day of the week for their zone. Additional details will be shared as the start date approaches.

Compostable paper lawn bags may also be dropped at any time, free of charge at City Drop Off Centers.