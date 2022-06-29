Milwaukee speed limit campaign would lower residential limits to 20 mph

article

Milwaukee is proposing a campaign that could lower residential speed limits to 20 miles per hour.

In a news release issued on Tuesday, June 28, the Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) noted a "Request for Proposals for a citywide Speed Limit Reduction Campaign and Analysis."

The release says this project would set safe speeds by changing the citywide residential street speed limit to 20 miles per hour. Also, city leaders plan to run a marketing campaign to promote the change -- and analyze and recommend changes to speed limits on non-residential (arterial and collector) streets.

As the project requires technical expertise and assisting with potential legislative changes, the consultant team must consist of:

A transportation engineering, planning, or policy firm A marketing firm that can demonstrate strong familiarity with the Milwaukee market

Interested firms must submit a proposal by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29. Following review, the selected firm is anticipated to be notified in August. Learn more information about this project.