Shots fired into Milwaukee home, police find 130+ casings

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police recovered 137 bullet casings at a home on the city's north side Thursday night, Nov. 17.

MPD, which released information about the incident Saturday afternoon, said it happened near 88th and Hampton around 11:35 p.m. Thursday. The shots were fired into a home.

Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app. 


 