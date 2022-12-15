Shots fired on Milwaukee's north side, argument after crash
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident that followed a crash on the city's north side Thursday, Dec. 15.
Shortly after 9:30 a.m., police said an argument started between two parties involved in the crash near 60th and Silver Spring. Someone fired shots, but no one was hit.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Police continue to seek the person responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.