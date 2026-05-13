Milwaukee, Shorewood police chase; 13-year-old driver in custody

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The Brief A teen was taken into custody Wednesday after a police chase in Milwaukee and Shorewood. The fleeing vehicle was reported stolen. The chase ended near Murray Avenue and Edgewood Avenue.



A 13-year-old was taken into custody on Wednesday morning, May 13, following a police chase that started in Milwaukee and ended in Shorewood.

Police chase

The backstory:

It was around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday when the Shorewood Police Department was notified of a pursuit involving a reported stolen vehicle.

The pursuit had been initiated by the Milwaukee Police Department and was terminated before entering Shorewood.

Shorewood officers located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle did not stop, and a pursuit was initiated.

The chase ended near Murray Avenue and Edgewood Avenue.

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The 13-year-old driver and sole occupant ran from the scene – and their vehicle rolled backward into the front of a Shorewood squad car.

Murray Avenue and Edgewood Avenue, Shorewood

Teen in custody

What we know:

The teen was taken into custody with the assistance of several neighboring law enforcement agencies.

The individual will be referred to the Milwaukee County Children’s Court for charging.

No injuries were sustained by the suspect or officers, and no damage was reported resulting from the contact between the vehicles.