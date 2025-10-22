Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; 1 wounded near 13th and Nash

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday, Oct. 21. The victim, a 22-year-old, was shot around 10 p.m. near 13th and Nash. No arrests have been made.



A shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Oct. 21 left one person wounded.

What we know:

Police say a 22-year-old was shot and wounded around 10 p.m. near 13th and Nash. The victim received medical attention at the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.