Milwaukee shootings: Boy, man injured Wednesday

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee police line do not cross article

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least two, separate shootings Wednesday night, March 16.

Two people were wounded – including a 12-year-old boy who is expected to survive.

41st and Locust

Around 5 p.m., a 35-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and went to the hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.

21st and Hadley

Police said a 12-year-old boy was shot around 6:45 p.m. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

MPD investigates

What led to both shootings remains under investigation, and police are seeking unknown suspects. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

