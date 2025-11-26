Milwaukee shooting near 14th and Center; 24-year-old wounded
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 24-year-old was shot and wounded near 14th and Center on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 26.
14th and Center
What we know:
Officers were dispatched to the scene just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter.
Shooting scene near 14th and Center, Milwaukee
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Call with tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.