Milwaukee shooting near 14th and Center; 24-year-old wounded

Milwaukee police say a 24-year-old was shot and wounded near 14th and Center on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 26.

14th and Center

What we know:

Officers were dispatched to the scene just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter.

Shooting scene near 14th and Center, Milwaukee

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.