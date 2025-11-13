Milwaukee shootings Wednesday; 2 wounded

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating separate shootings that happened on Wednesday, Nov. 12. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.



Two people were injured in separate shootings in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Nov. 12.

27th and Congress

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 9:10 p.m. a 23-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

No arrests have been made.

48th and Fiebrantz

What we know:

A 46-year-old was shot shortly before 10 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Police continue to seek a suspect.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.