Milwaukee shootings Wednesday; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Two people were injured in separate shootings in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Nov. 12.
27th and Congress
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 9:10 p.m. a 23-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
No arrests have been made.
48th and Fiebrantz
What we know:
A 46-year-old was shot shortly before 10 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Police continue to seek a suspect.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.