Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings Wednesday; 2 wounded

By
Published  November 13, 2025 8:35am CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating separate shootings that happened on Wednesday, Nov. 12.
    • No arrests have been made.
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - Two people were injured in separate shootings in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Nov. 12. 

27th and Congress

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 9:10 p.m. a 23-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. 

No arrests have been made. 

48th and Fiebrantz

What we know:

A 46-year-old was shot shortly before 10 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. 

Police continue to seek a suspect.  

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyMilwaukeeNews