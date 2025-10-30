Milwaukee shooting Wednesday; 1 wounded near 84th and Marion
MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Oct. 29 left one person wounded.
What we know:
Police say the victim, an 18 to 23-year-old, was shot around 7:20 p.m. near 84th and Marion. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.
The victim is unable to be identified at this time, according to police.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
MPD tips
Police are looking for those responsible.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The information in this post as provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.