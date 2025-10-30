Milwaukee shooting Wednesday; 1 wounded near 84th and Marion

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday, Oct. 29. The victim was shot around 7:20 p.m. near 84th and Marion. No arrests have been made.



A shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Oct. 29 left one person wounded.

What we know:

Police say the victim, an 18 to 23-year-old, was shot around 7:20 p.m. near 84th and Marion. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The victim is unable to be identified at this time, according to police.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

MPD tips

What we know:

Police are looking for those responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.