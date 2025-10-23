Milwaukee shooting Wednesday: 1 dead, 2 hurt near 51st and Garfield
MILWAUKEE - Three people were shot in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, Oct. 22. It happened around 10:10 p.m. near 51st and Garfield.
What we know:
According to police, a 44-year-old sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on scene.
Two other victims, ages 24 and 28, sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital for treatment of what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.
Police continue to seek suspect(s).
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.