Milwaukee shooting Wednesday: 1 dead, 2 hurt near 51st and Garfield

Published  October 23, 2025 5:38am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night near 51st and Garfield.
    • The shooting left one person dead and two others wounded.
    • Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - Three people were shot in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, Oct. 22. It happened around 10:10 p.m. near 51st and Garfield. 

What we know:

According to police, a 44-year-old sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on scene. 

Two other victims, ages 24 and 28, sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital for treatment of what appear to be non-life threatening injuries. 

Police continue to seek suspect(s). 

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

