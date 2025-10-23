Milwaukee shooting Wednesday: 1 dead, 2 hurt near 51st and Garfield

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night near 51st and Garfield. The shooting left one person dead and two others wounded. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.



Three people were shot in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, Oct. 22. It happened around 10:10 p.m. near 51st and Garfield.

What we know:

According to police, a 44-year-old sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on scene.

Two other victims, ages 24 and 28, sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital for treatment of what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police continue to seek suspect(s).

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.