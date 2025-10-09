Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting Wednesday; 1 wounded near 51st and Villard

Published  October 9, 2025 5:59am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday night, Oct. 8.
    • A 20-year-old was shot and wounded near 51st and Villard.
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, Oct. 8 left one person wounded.

What we know:

According to police, a 20-year-old was shot around 9:30 p.m. in the area of 51st and Villard. 

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. 

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

