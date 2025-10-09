Milwaukee shooting Wednesday; 1 wounded near 51st and Villard

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday night, Oct. 8. A 20-year-old was shot and wounded near 51st and Villard. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.



A shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, Oct. 8 left one person wounded.

What we know:

According to police, a 20-year-old was shot around 9:30 p.m. in the area of 51st and Villard.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.