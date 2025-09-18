Milwaukee shootings Wednesday; 3 wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating separate shootings that happened on Wednesday, Sept. 17.

34th and Clarke

What we know:

According to police, a 16-year-old was shot shortly before 6 p.m. The victim arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Martin and Juneau

What we know:

A 41-year-old was shot around 7:40 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

There is nobody in custody.

12th and Greenfield

What we know:

A Milwaukee police officer shot and wounded a 21-year-old man near 12th and Greenfield around 11:30 p.m.

According to police, the shooting happened shortly after officers conducted a traffic stop.

Police said the driver stopped, exited the vehicle, and ran from the scene. The officers gave the suspect commands to stop. However, the suspect refused and continued to flee.

During the foot pursuit, the suspect dropped a firearm and attempted to retrieve it, at which time an officer discharged his firearm, subsequently striking the suspect.

No one else was struck by gunfire.

MPD tips

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips