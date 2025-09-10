Milwaukee shooting Wednesday; 1 wounded near Sherman and Congress

article

A shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, Sept. 10 left one person wounded.

What we know:

According to police, a 42-year-old was shot near Sherman and Congress shortly before 3 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation.

Sherman and Congress, Milwaukee

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.