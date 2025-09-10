Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting Wednesday; 1 wounded near Sherman and Congress

Published  September 10, 2025 7:44am CDT
Sherman and Congress, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday, Sept. 10.
    • Circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation.
    • Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, Sept. 10 left one person wounded. 

What we know:

According to police, a 42-year-old was shot near Sherman and Congress shortly before 3 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation. 

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

