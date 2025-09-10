Milwaukee shooting Wednesday; 1 wounded near Sherman and Congress
MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, Sept. 10 left one person wounded.
What we know:
According to police, a 42-year-old was shot near Sherman and Congress shortly before 3 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation.
Sherman and Congress, Milwaukee
Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.