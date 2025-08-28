Milwaukee shooting Wednesday; 1 wounded near 46th and Capitol

article

A shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Aug. 27 left one person wounded.

What we know:

According to police, a 28-year-old was shot and wounded shortly before 1 a.m. near 46th and Capitol.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.