Milwaukee shooting Wednesday morning; 1 dead

Published  August 20, 2025 6:49am CDT
    • One person is dead following a shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, Aug. 20.
    • The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
    • Police are looking for an unknown suspect.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Wednesday morning, Aug. 20. 

What we know:

According to police, the shooting happened at approximately 12 a.m. at an unknown location. 

Police say the 19-year-old victim sought help in the area of 40th and Clarke. The victim was taken to the hospital, where they later died as a result of their injuries. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

Police are looking for an unknown suspect.

What's next:

 Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

The Source: The  information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

