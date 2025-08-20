Milwaukee shooting Wednesday morning; 1 dead
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Wednesday morning, Aug. 20.
What we know:
According to police, the shooting happened at approximately 12 a.m. at an unknown location.
Police say the 19-year-old victim sought help in the area of 40th and Clarke. The victim was taken to the hospital, where they later died as a result of their injuries.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
Police are looking for an unknown suspect.
What's next:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.