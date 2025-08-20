Milwaukee shooting Wednesday morning; 1 dead

article

The Brief One person is dead following a shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, Aug. 20. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police are looking for an unknown suspect.



Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Wednesday morning, Aug. 20.

What we know:

According to police, the shooting happened at approximately 12 a.m. at an unknown location.

Police say the 19-year-old victim sought help in the area of 40th and Clarke. The victim was taken to the hospital, where they later died as a result of their injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police are looking for an unknown suspect.

What's next:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.