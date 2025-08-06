Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting Wednesday; 1 wounded near 56th and Melvina

Published  August 6, 2025 12:43pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday, Aug. 6.
    • A 17-year-old was shot near 56th and Melvina around 10:50 a.m.
    • Milwaukee police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Aug. 6 left one person wounded. 

What we know:

According to Milwaukee police, shortly before 11 a.m. a 17-year-old was shot near 56th and Melvina. 

The suspect was in a vehicle when they fired shots at the victim, striking the 17-year-old victim. 

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. 

Milwaukee police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.  

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

