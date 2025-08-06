Milwaukee shooting Wednesday; 1 wounded near 56th and Melvina
MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Aug. 6 left one person wounded.
What we know:
According to Milwaukee police, shortly before 11 a.m. a 17-year-old was shot near 56th and Melvina.
The suspect was in a vehicle when they fired shots at the victim, striking the 17-year-old victim.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Milwaukee police are looking for whoever is responsible.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.