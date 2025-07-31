Milwaukee shooting Wednesday; 1 wounded near 12th and Keefe

article

A shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, July 30 left one person wounded.

What we know:

According to police, the shooting happened around 7:12 p.m. in the area of 12th and Keefe.

The 49-year-old victim sustained a gunshot wound and received treatment at the hospital.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek anyone involved.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.